iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 9.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $50,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,287 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75.

