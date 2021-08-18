iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 9.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $50,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,287 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75.

