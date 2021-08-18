iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,973. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.