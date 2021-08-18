iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Hatton Consulting Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hatton Consulting Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,761 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 522,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

