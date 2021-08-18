iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 2,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.