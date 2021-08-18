iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

