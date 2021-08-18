iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after purchasing an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,071. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.30.

