iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 175,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,990,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,170.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 648,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 597,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 617,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 199,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

