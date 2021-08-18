iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.91% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 135,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter.

FILL opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.