iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.91% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 135,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter.

FILL opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

