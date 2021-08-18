iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ RING opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 219,298 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.