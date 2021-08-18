iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Holdings Lowered by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

