iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

