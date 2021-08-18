iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,859. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.