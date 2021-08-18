iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 223,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,327. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

