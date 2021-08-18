iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $287.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

