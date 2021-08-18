iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $291.80. 9,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

