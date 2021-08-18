iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 6.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $262.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,718. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $264.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

