iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 281,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. 1,005,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,654. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.