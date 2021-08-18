iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,722,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.49. The company had a trading volume of 239,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

