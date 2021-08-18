iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 714.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.14. 5,116,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

