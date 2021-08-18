iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.49. The stock had a trading volume of 239,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.