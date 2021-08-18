iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 78,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,627. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

