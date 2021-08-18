iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $114,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. 2,896,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.