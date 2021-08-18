iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Increased by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.94. 57,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

