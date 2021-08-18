iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,229,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 188,226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,019,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 2,291,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.