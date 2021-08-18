iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,256,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,610. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

