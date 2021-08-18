IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ISENF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

