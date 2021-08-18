Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $513,660.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars.

