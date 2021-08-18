ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Down 0.5%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 2,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISSDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.