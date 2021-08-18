Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,072,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

JKHY stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.38. The company had a trading volume of 996,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,671. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $185.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

