Jade Currency Market Capitalization Tops $4.29 Million (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $45,971.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

