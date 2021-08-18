JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$25.81 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

