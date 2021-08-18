Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kuehne + Nagel International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

