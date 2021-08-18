Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.