Jefferies Financial Group Raises ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $70.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,778. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

