Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €6.60 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.60 ($11.29).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

