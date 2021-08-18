JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

