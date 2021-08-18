Jeremiah Daly Sells 3,416,966 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 478,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

