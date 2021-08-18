Jobchain Price Hits $0.0010 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $7,468.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

