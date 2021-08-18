Johan Gericke Purchases 10,000 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) CFO Johan Gericke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 509,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,069. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

