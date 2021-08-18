John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.00

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 7.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

