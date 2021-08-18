Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.85. 31,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $470.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

