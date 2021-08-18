Joint Ventures Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $50,765.95 and approximately $14,172.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

