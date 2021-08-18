JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.50” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €90.50 ($106.47) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 57.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €131.44 ($154.63).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €213.00 ($250.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €190.01. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12-month high of €230.20 ($270.82). The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

