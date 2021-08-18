JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

