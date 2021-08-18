JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $592,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.59. 168,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,259,525. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.