JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,547 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

