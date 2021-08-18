JUIICE Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $200,485.83 and $303.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.00406205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00972632 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.