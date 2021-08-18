Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 269,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,634. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

