Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,880.00

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 22865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,838 ($24.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 57.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,575.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

