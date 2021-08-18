Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Trading 21.2% Higher

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)’s share price traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66.

Kainos Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

